Khadi, Rural industries: Govt to launch new skill development scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to launch a new skill development scheme through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB), combining traditional crafts with modern training tools to create jobs and empower youth. The initiative has been shaped under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Industry minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday and announced that the skill enhancement scheme for cottage industries is ready for launch. He explained that the ₹50 crore programme is designed to provide training to unemployed youth, artisans, and those in need, with the dual goal of generating employment and preserving India’s age-old craft traditions.

According to the minister, more than 13,900 people will receive training in 2025–26 with the support of partners such as the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), and non-governmental organisations. The scheme guarantees 20 percent self-employment opportunities and 50 percent paid jobs for its trainees.

The courses will cover practical skills including apparel merchandising, logistics work, IT help desk services, self-employed tailoring, and khadi fashion-making. Participants will also be trained in artificial intelligence, digital tools, marketing, and soft skills on a daily basis. During the five-month training, trainees will receive a stipend of ₹400 per month, along with access to loans and certification after completion.

Sirsa highlighted the revival of DKVIB and underlined the government’s commitment to placing India’s handloom heritage on the global stage. He said the scheme links traditional crafts with AI and digital training to create employment opportunities while fostering self-reliance, echoing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The scheme reserves at least 50 percent of seats for SC, ST, OBC, EWS communities and women. It also provides toolkits to 2,500 artisans and exposure visits for 500 participants. Training centres will be established across every district of Delhi. In addition, the programme includes a 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) that focuses on hands-on upskilling and business basics to help transform small crafts into successful enterprises. This component is aligned with the Ministry of MSME’s guidelines.

By working with institutions such as NSDC, NIESBUD, and ATDC, the scheme ensures compliance with the rules of the Ministry of Skill Development and provides artisans and youth with the tools to succeed in both traditional crafts and new markets. The programme is also linked with larger national schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and KVIC’s Interest Subsidy Eligibility Certification, which provide additional support in the form of loans and grants.