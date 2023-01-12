Khattar interacts with sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister while giving basic mantra for rural development to Sarpanchs, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members of Palwal and Faridabad districts, said that they should do good work to live upto the expectations of all those who have entrusted their trust on them by electing them.

During the programme, he also made the representatives pledge to establish a 'corruption-free, transparent and Antyodaya-based system'. "The tradition of Panchayats dates back to the time of Rigveda, thus every elected representative of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should discharge their responsibility with complete honesty," said Sh. Manohar Lal while interacting with Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members during the 'Mantrana' programme held at Palwal on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Sh. Krishan Pal and Haryana Transport and Higher Education Minister, Sh. Mool Chand Sharma also present in the programme.

Khaps did a commendable job in making Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao a mass movement

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to the people of the state on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, National Youth Day, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal. He said that today the present government in Haryana has completed 3000 days of its tenure. Before independence, Mahatma Gandhi had dreamed of Gram Swaraj - an idea of the self-reliant village and how the governance system of rural India should be strengthened so that the message of freedom could reach every village.

The Khap-Panchayats established since ancient times have also done commendable work from time to time. Panchayats also played a significant role in making the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao program a mass movement, he added.