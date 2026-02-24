K’taka: Fake call centre busted in Bengaluru, 2 arrested ​

Bengaluru: Cyber Crime Police Station, Central Division, Bengaluru, attached to the Karnataka State Cyber Command, conducted a raid in the city and arrested two persons on charges of running a fake call centre and luring people by claiming they would provide profits through stock market investments.​

The accused allegedly cheated people by operating the call centre and inducing them to transfer money online, according to a police statement issued on Tuesday.​

The arrested persons are identified as Kumawat Yogesh Amaran, a native of Surat, Gujarat, and Imran, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi.​

The police have seized 31 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 16 SIM cards, letterhead of Multiware Business Solutions Private Limited, and sheets containing names and mobile numbers of victims.

Based on the complaint that the accused were cheating the complainant and other members of the public by calling them and promising profits if they invested in the stock market, and by inducing them to transfer money online, a raid was conducted at Multiwave Business Solutions Private Limited in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

​The police have registered the case under sections 66 (r) of the IT Act and 318 (4) of the BNS.​

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused obtained stock market client data through Google, procured bank accounts from other states, and acquired SIM cards in the names of other persons.

Further, the money cheated from the public was transferred to several fake/mule accounts and then withdrawn through ATMs by their associates. The withdrawn money was shared among themselves.​

The accused had hired about 15 out-of-state customer executives. These customer care executives operated from a call centre and made calls to members of the public, convincing them they would earn profits if they invested in the stock market. Believing this, the public responded positively.

​The accused provided a bank account and, under the pretext of investment, got money transferred online. After receiving money, they would switch off their mobile phones.​

Upon receipt of the complaint, the location of the call to the complainant was traced to BTM Layout. The IMEI number of the mobile phone on which the SIM was used was identified. Thereafter, the Google email id linked to that IMEI was traced. The Gmail ID was found to belong to the accused Kumawat Yogesh Amarram.​

Based on the mobile location, the accused was traced, and it was found that he was operating a fake call centre at Anjanadri Avenue, in Jayanagar 9th Block. A raid was conducted on the call centre, and the accused were arrested.​

The accused were arrested under the guidance of Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command Unit; M. Chandrashekar, ADGP; H.D. Anand Kumar, DIGP; Assistant Commissioner of Police M.E. Manoj Kumar; and Inspector S. Vasimulla.​



