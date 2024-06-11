L-G V K Saxena Pledges To Resolve Delhi's Water Crisis Amid Accusations Against Haryana Government

As Delhi grapples with an ongoing water crisis, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena met with Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, pledging to secure the National Capital's rightful allocation of 1,050 cusecs from the Munak Canal. In recent weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Haryana government of playing politics by halting the water supply in the Yamuna. AAP's chief national spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, alleged, "The BJP government has not only blocked 137 cusecs of water from Himachal Pradesh but also cut down Delhi's share of 1,050 cusecs."

Delhi sources its water from several channels: the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh provides water from the Ganga, while the Yamuna and Ravi-Beas rivers supply water through the Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC) and the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) canals. Typically, Delhi receives 719 cusecs from the CLC and 330 cusecs from the DSB, totaling approximately 1,050 cusecs. However, the latest report from the Delhi Jal Board indicates that only 840 cusecs were released through these canals on Friday.

The reduced water supply has exacerbated the crisis, affecting residents across the Capital. The assurance from L-G Saxena to ensure the full 1,050 cusecs is a critical step towards addressing the water shortage and easing the situation for Delhiites.