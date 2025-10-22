Live
- Vance Clarifies His Visit to Israel Is Not About Overseeing Gaza Truce
- Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty among Infosys promoters skipping Rs 18,000 crore buyback
- Chirag Paswan slams Tejashwi Yadav, says Grand Alliance 'completely destroyed'
- Cows always prefer to live among humans: MP CM on Govardhan Puja
- Gadwal Court Quashes False Cases Against Congress Leaders After Seven Years
- ‘Big series for them’: Monty Panesar after Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth
- Survey vehicles to map road defects of over 20,000 km of National Highways: Ministry
- India calls for closer South-South ties in critical minerals, fertilisers
- Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit
- Attacks on doctors not acceptable in civilised society: Bengal Governor
Lalu-Nitish Era Sees Drop In Muslim Representation In Bihar Assembly
Highlights
- Muslim representation in the Bihar Assembly has fallen to less than half their population share.
- Despite being 17% of the state’s population, Muslim legislators make up only around 8% of the House in the Nitish-Lalu political era.
Muslim representation in the Bihar Legislative Assembly has dropped sharply in recent years, with Muslim MLAs now forming less than half of their proportion in the state’s population. Although Muslims make up nearly 17% of Bihar’s population, they account for only around 8% of the total members in the Assembly.
This decline has been noted across major political parties, including the RJD and JD(U), which were once seen as strongholds of Muslim political support. Analysts suggest the change reflects shifting political priorities and candidate selection strategies, as well as the growing focus on caste-based equations in electoral politics.
Observers say the reduced presence of Muslim legislators could impact community representation and participation in policy decisions, particularly in areas concerning education, employment, and minority welfare.
Next Story