Lalu-Nitish Era Sees Drop In Muslim Representation In Bihar Assembly

Muslim representation in the Bihar Legislative Assembly has dropped sharply in recent years, with Muslim MLAs now forming less than half of their proportion in the state’s population. Although Muslims make up nearly 17% of Bihar’s population, they account for only around 8% of the total members in the Assembly.

This decline has been noted across major political parties, including the RJD and JD(U), which were once seen as strongholds of Muslim political support. Analysts suggest the change reflects shifting political priorities and candidate selection strategies, as well as the growing focus on caste-based equations in electoral politics.

Observers say the reduced presence of Muslim legislators could impact community representation and participation in policy decisions, particularly in areas concerning education, employment, and minority welfare.