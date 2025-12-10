Leopard dies after falling into trap

Angul: A five-year-old leopard, that was found trapped in a snare laid by the poachers on Monday night, succumbed while undergoing treatment by veterinary doctors on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Kusumchankragarh reserve forest under Sadar range of Angul forest division.

Angul circle Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Kumar Swain, DFO Nitish Kumar and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

Sanjay Swain said the leopard accidentally fell into the snare laid by the poachers to hunt wild boars at Karatpeta section near Dimirpal village of Angul Sadar range.

He said people of the locality heard the distress calls of the animal on Tuesday morning and alerted the local forest officials. Forest officials rushed to the spot and called veterinary doctors from Angul and rapid response teams from Angul and Dhenkanal.

“The leopard was found semi-unconscious and was lifted by forest officials to nearby Kulasingha nursery. It was given all sorts of treatment by a team of doctors but it succumbed at about 12 pm,” he said. The post-mortem of the leopard was conducted.

The prolonged entanglement throughout the night is suspected to have caused severe internal injuries.

Swain said no arrest has been made so far. The culprits have been identified and they will be arrested soon, he added. Expressing concern, an animal expert has blamed the Forest department for the incident. He said about 10 leopards have died in Angul district in the past five years.