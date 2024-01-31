Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Low voltage and electricity supply related problems will be resolved: Minister Shri Dewangan
- Commerce, Labour and Industry Minister inaugurated the substation
- Newly-constructed substation worth Rs 1.76 crore inaugurated
Raipur: State Commerce, Labour and Industry Minister Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan has inaugurated the newly-constructed 33/11 KV substation at Kharmora in Korba district. In his address to the inaugural program, Minister Shri Dewangan said that this substation will enable uninterrupted power supply and rectify the problem of low voltage and power cut in various wards including Dadarkhurd and Kharmora during summer.
He said that several new substations are being constructed in different locations of the city, and it is our endeavor to ensure timely completion of these construction works. We aim to facilitate regular power supply in the entire city and solve the problem of low-voltage and power cut. Completion of these construction works will benefit nearly five thousand consumers of four wards nearby.
It is noteworthy that on the demand of ward residents, Minister Shri Dewangan had directed the officials of the Power Distribution Department to resolve the complaints of the consumers by organizing camps in the wards. On this occasion, public representatives along with the officials of the power distribution company along with a large number of common people were present.