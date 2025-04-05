Maha govt to set up help desks for rehabilitation of juvenile offenders

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will set up help desks in Observation Homes across the state to ensure the rights and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday has approved a proposal for the establishment of Help Desks in Observation Homes across the state.

The Help Desks will be operated through collaboration with social organizations. An agreement is set to be signed between the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) – Resource Cell for Juvenile Justice (RCJJ), and the Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Government of Maharashtra, for the rehabilitation of Children in Conflict with the Law (CCL).

In the first phase, this initiative will be implemented in five districts -- Nagpur, Yavatmal, Latur, Pune, and Thane -- with the aim of reaching at least 4,000 children annually.

Eventually, the programme will be expanded to all districts in the state in collaboration with various NGOs.

Key services to be provided under Help Desk initiative include information and guidance about the Juvenile Justice system to juveniles and their parents, legal assistance and referral services for rehabilitation, preparation and submission of Social Investigation Reports, support in education, vocational training, de-addiction, and follow-up care, 24-hour helpline services and coordination with Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act bodies and speedy resolution of pending cases.

The Chief Minister stated that setting up Help Desks is an effort to treat CCLs with dignity and empathy, providing them a platform to voice their legal and social concerns and receive assistance.

The initiative aims to guide these children early on and help transform them into responsible citizens contributing positively to society.

He emphasised that issues concerning juvenile offenders are not just human rights concerns, but also critical aspects of sustainable human development.

Rehabilitation of such children is a vital and noble responsibility of the government of Maharashtra.

The Help Desks will ensure that legal procedures are better understood, reduce exploitation and misunderstandings, enhance transparency in judicial processes, and boost children's confidence, aiding in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

"Many children involved in criminal activities belong to economically and socially vulnerable backgrounds and often lack legal awareness. Misguidance by lawyers, social stigma, and emotional trauma can hinder their access to justice. Parents too are frequently unaware of legal procedures. The Help Desks will assist in counseling and guiding such children to stay away from substance abuse.

"Additionally, the Help Desks will provide information and legal process awareness to CCLs and their parents, coordinate with Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), lawyers, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), and other concerned agencies, and deliver consistent services through trained volunteers,” said the government release.