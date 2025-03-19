Maha Kumbh strengthened India's spirit of unity: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was a defining moment in India's history, much like the revolt of 1857 and the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi that inspired the nation and paved the way for independence. Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the Maha Kumbh also strengthened the spirit of unity in the country and gave a befitting response to those who questioned India's collective strength to organise such a large congregation.

Modi said the huge display of unity at the Maha Kumbh was India's strength, particularly at a time the world was in disarray. "People put aside their egos and gathered in Prayagraj with the feeling of 'we' and not 'I'. The Maha Kumbh demonstrated that there was no distinction between big and small -- it reflected India's immense strength. It reaffirmed that the profound element of unity is deeply ingrained within us," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the grand Maha Kumbh witnessed the awakening of national consciousness on a magnificent scale. "The power of our unity is so great that it can shatter any attempt to divide us. This unwavering spirit of oneness is a blessing for every Indian," he said. Throughout history, there have been defining moments that become examples for generations to come, he added.

"Our nation, too, has witnessed such moments that have given it a new direction and awakened its people … Similarly, our freedom struggle was marked by several such turning points -- the revolt of 1857, the martyrdom of Veer Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's clarion call of 'Delhi Chalo', and Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March," Modi said. "These events inspired the nation and paved the way for independence. I see the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as another such defining moment, where we can see the reflection of an awakened nation," he added.