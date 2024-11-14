  • Menu
‘Maha will be ATM for Cong if MVA wins’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jalgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state will turn into an ATM (automated teller machine) for the Congress.

“They (MVA) will withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state’s resources and send the money to Delhi,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

“In contrast, if the BJP-led Mahayuti forms the government, the Modi administration will ensure greater development for Maharashtra,” Shah said. The BJP is going to form the government in Jharkhand, and the Mahayuti government is going to come to power in Maharashtra, Shah said. “This is because Congress makes false promises and misleads people,” he added.

“Recently, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving a copy of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. He used the same copy while taking the oath in the Parliament. “When some journalists got their hands on the copy, it had blank pages. By showing a fake Constitution, Rahul broke the trust of the people and insulted Babasaheb. Apparently, you have never read the Indian Constitution, Rahul baba,” Shah said.

