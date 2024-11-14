Live
- 3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
- Worst in the country: Air quality hits severe
Just In
‘Maha will be ATM for Cong if MVA wins’
Jalgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state...
Jalgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state will turn into an ATM (automated teller machine) for the Congress.
“They (MVA) will withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state’s resources and send the money to Delhi,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.
“In contrast, if the BJP-led Mahayuti forms the government, the Modi administration will ensure greater development for Maharashtra,” Shah said. The BJP is going to form the government in Jharkhand, and the Mahayuti government is going to come to power in Maharashtra, Shah said. “This is because Congress makes false promises and misleads people,” he added.
“Recently, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving a copy of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. He used the same copy while taking the oath in the Parliament. “When some journalists got their hands on the copy, it had blank pages. By showing a fake Constitution, Rahul broke the trust of the people and insulted Babasaheb. Apparently, you have never read the Indian Constitution, Rahul baba,” Shah said.