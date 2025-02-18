Maharashtra govt transfers 9 bureaucrats

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred nine bureaucrats, including the State Excise Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi, an IAS officer of the 2006 batch, swaps posts with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, an IAS officer of the 2008 batch.

Tribal Development Commissioner at Nashik Nayana Gunde, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Women and Children, at Pune. Vimala R., also a 2008 batch IAS officer and presently the State Project Director, Samgra Siksha Abhiyan, Mumbai, has been posted as Resident Commissioner and Secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi.

The government has posted Siddharam Salimath, an IAS officer of the 2011 batch and presently the Ahilyanagar District Collector, as Sugar Commissioner at Pune. Milindkumar Salwe, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Bhandara.

Dr Sachin Ombase, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, who is the Dharashiv District Collector, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Solapur Municipal Corporation.

The government has posted Maharashtra State Co-operative Tribal Development Corporation Managing Director, Nashik, Leena Bansod, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, as the Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nashik.

Rahul Kumar Meena, a 2021 batch IAS officer and the Project Officer, ITDP, Gadchiroli, and Assistant Collector, Gadchiroli Sub Division, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Latur Zilla Parishad.