Major Fire Engulfs Guest House In Kolkata's Anawar Shah Road Area

A significant fire incident occurred at a prominent guest house in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, creating panic among occupants and prompting an immediate emergency response from local fire services. The blaze broke out at Blue Cherry Guest House, situated on the uppermost floor of a four-story structure in the Anawar Shah Road locality of south Kolkata.

Emergency services received the first reports of the fire around 1:00 PM, triggering the deployment of three fire engines to the scene to combat the flames. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building, causing considerable alarm among people in the vicinity and those staying at the accommodation facility.

A senior police official speaking to PTI confirmed that there were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of life from the incident. Fire department personnel and emergency responders worked diligently to ensure that all individuals were safely evacuated from the building and that no one remained trapped inside during the firefighting operations.

Law enforcement authorities on the scene indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the fire originated from an electrical short circuit, though a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has added to the mounting concerns of Kolkata residents who are already dealing with significant disruptions caused by recent severe weather conditions. The city and surrounding areas of West Bengal have been grappling with the aftermath of torrential rainfall that occurred in the days leading up to the Durga Puja festival season.

The recent weather catastrophe proved particularly devastating for the region, with at least eleven fatalities recorded due to the heavy downpour that struck Kolkata and neighboring areas on the morning of September 23. The death toll included nine individuals who died from electrocution within the city limits since Tuesday, while two additional deaths were reported in adjacent districts.

Meteorological records indicate that the rainfall measured 251.4 millimeters in less than 24 hours, marking it as the most intense precipitation the city has experienced since 1986. This rainfall ranks as the sixth-highest single-day accumulation in Kolkata's recorded weather history spanning 137 years, falling behind only the record-breaking 369.6 millimeters recorded in 1978, along with measurements of 253 millimeters in 1888 and 259.5 millimeters in 1986.

The unprecedented rainfall transformed major thoroughfares into waterways, severely disrupting public transportation systems including Metro Rail and train services. Air travel operations also faced significant challenges as the city struggled to restore normalcy in preparation for Bengal's most significant cultural celebration, Durga Puja.

In response to the weather-related casualties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that the state government would provide ex gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh to the families of each victim who lost their lives due to electrocution incidents during the severe weather event.

The fire incident at the guest house comes at a particularly challenging time for Kolkata's infrastructure and emergency services, which are already stretched thin dealing with the extensive damage and recovery efforts from the recent flooding. The combination of weather-related infrastructure damage and this new fire emergency highlights the multiple challenges facing the city's disaster management capabilities.

Firefighting operations continued as emergency personnel worked to fully extinguish the blaze and secure the building. Authorities remained vigilant to prevent the spread of fire to adjacent structures and to ensure that all safety protocols were followed during the evacuation and firefighting procedures.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper electrical safety measures in commercial establishments, particularly during monsoon season when humidity and moisture can exacerbate electrical hazards. Building owners and operators are often advised to conduct regular electrical inspections and maintenance to prevent such incidents.

Local residents and business owners in the Anawar Shah Road area watched anxiously as emergency responders worked to bring the situation under control. The quick response from fire services and the absence of casualties provided some relief to the community, which has already endured significant stress from recent natural disasters.

As investigations continue into the cause of the fire, authorities will likely review building safety protocols and electrical systems to prevent similar incidents in the future, especially as the city works to rebuild and strengthen its infrastructure following the recent weather-related damages.