Major military modernisation plans worth Rs 79K cr cleared

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved on Thursday a series of capital acquisition proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The meeting, held at South Block in New Delhi, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several key procurements across the three services, ranging from advanced missile and intelligence systems to amphibious warfare platforms and long-range targeting systems. For the Army, the DAC cleared the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Cranes.

The NAMIS will strengthen the Army’s capability to neutralise enemy tanks, bunkers and field fortifications, while the GBMES will provide continuous electronic intelligence on enemy emitters. The new HMVs will enhance logistics and mobility across challenging terrains.