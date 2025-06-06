Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi on June 9

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is set to arrive in the national capital on June 9 for a two-day visit, during which she is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of pending central funds owed to West Bengal.

According to administrative sources, the visit is aimed at seeking the release of nearly ₹1.70 lakh crore which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claims is due from the Centre under various central schemes. The visit is being closely watched in political circles, especially in Delhi, as it is expected to bring renewed focus on the Centre-state fiscal dynamics and the ongoing federal tensions.

The West Bengal government has long alleged that the state is facing discriminatory treatment from the Centre, particularly regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The Chief Minister’s planned meeting with the Prime Minister is expected to focus on these issues.

Earlier this year, the TMC staged multiple protests in Delhi demanding the release of funds, particularly for the 100-day work scheme, even holding demonstrations near the Ministry of Rural Development. Mamata Banerjee had also sat on a dharna at Kolkata’s Red Road, later using state funds to temporarily continue these schemes—an action that has placed significant strain on the state treasury. The upcoming visit comes at a politically sensitive time, as the West Bengal Legislative Assembly session is also scheduled to begin on June 9, where several key issues and bills are expected to be discussed. Mamata Banerjee’s absence from this session adds weight to her Delhi tour, underscoring the urgency of the financial matter at hand. In Delhi, the visit is also likely to revive questions about the Chief Minister’s strained engagement with federal institutions.

BJP leader Jagannath Chatterjee, commenting on her visit, said, “It is normal for a Chief Minister to meet the Prime Minister. What’s unusual is Mamata Banerjee’s reluctance to participate in key platforms like the NITI Aayog meetings.”

Chatterjee pointed out that despite differing political ideologies, several non-BJP Chief Ministers—including those of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh—have consistently engaged with the Centre through such forums. “Why does Mamata Banerjee avoid that space for dialogue?” he asked.

As Delhi prepares to host another high-stakes meeting between a powerful regional leader and the Prime Minister, all eyes will be on whether this visit leads to any breakthrough on the long-standing fund impasse—or further deepens the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government.