Mamata calls Sourav Ganguly victim of political vendetta

Kolkata: Miffed over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to not endorse the name of its immediate past president Sourav Ganguly for the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre, claiming that Ganguly has been made a victim of political vendetta.

"I have a few questions. For whom a position was kept in reserve in the ICC? For whose self-interest Sourav was made the victim? Why did he become a victim of political vendetta? Will not the Indian cricket suffer for this? This is a shameful political vendetta," Banerjee said while interacting with mediapersons here on Thursday.

Her comments came after the BCCI made it clear that it will back current ICC chairman Greg Barclay to retain the post.

However, she avoided naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on this count, even after mediapersons specifically asked whether she was hinting at the father-son duo.

"You all are journalists. You surely have some information... You will understand this better," the Chief Minister said.

Immediately after it was made clear that Ganguly will not get another term as BCCI president, Banerjee had said that she would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the former India captain is nominated for ICC chairmanship.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister said that she had talked to several Union ministers on this matter.

"I also sent out a clear message on this count. But even after all these, Sourav has been humiliated in such a manner. He is an extremely polite person. Probably he will not make a public expression of his anguish. But surely he is hurt," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also said that she would have extended her support if Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin had been in place of Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has already said that he would contest for the president's post in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for a second term on October 31, when the association's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held.

Ganguly is expected to file his nomination on October 22.