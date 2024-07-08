Man beats boy to death in Gurugram, arrested

Gurugram : A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating to death a 7-year-old boy and injuring a 9-year-old boy police said.

The victim was identified as Preet and his injured brother was identified as Maanu.

Police said that the victim’s grand father claimed his son had expired in 2023. After his son's death his daughter-in-law along with his two sons and a man identified as Vineet Chaudhary was residing in the Rajendra Park area.

On Sunday, his daughter-in-law informed the complainant that Vineet brutally had beaten his children in her absence in which Preet was killed while Maanu is still admitted to a hospital.

During investigations, police appended the accused and filed a murder case against him at the Rajendra Park police station.

During interrogation, the accused said that he used to beat children in the absence of their mother. On Saturday, he had beaten the victims brutally and due to the injuries Preet died while Mannu sustained injures.