Man saves three lives by donating organs

Gurugram: A 37-year-old man saved three lives through organ donation at a private hospital in Gurugram, hospital officials said. The hospital said on Thursday in a statement that, on May 1, a man was rushed to Manipal Hospital following a brain haemorrhage and rapid loss of consciousness.

He was managed in the ICU and placed on ventilatory support.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was declared brain dead on May 12, 2025.

He is survived by his wife and a nine-year-old child.

Despite the unimaginable grief, his wife made the courageous and selfless decision to donate all his organs, duly supported by her family and counselling team.

The liver and both kidneys were retrieved and allocated by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), while the heart and lungs were deemed unfit for transplant.

The liver was transplanted into a 61-year-old male and one kidney into a 52-year-old male, both at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

The second kidney was transplanted into a 59-year-old female at another private hospital in Delhi.

“Despite the best efforts of the treatment team, the patient’s condition did not improve and was declared brain dead. Despite the profound loss, the family made the courageous decision to donate his organs, offering a gift of life to those in need. Their strength and compassion in such a difficult time are truly inspiring and serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one life can have on many,” Shrikanth Srinivasan, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Critical Care

Medicine, said.