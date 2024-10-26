Live
Mancheswar station to get a makeover
Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar railway station in Bhubaneswar is set to undergo a significant transformation to improve passenger facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for the growing number of commuters.
Mancheswar station is one of the 57 Amrit Stations designated by the Railway Ministry within the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction making it a vital public-centric project. Strategically located near the bustling Mancheswar Industrial Estate, the station serves as a critical access point.
Currently handling 22 trains, the station’s development plan includes a new station building (G+1) spanning 760 sq m, improvement to traffic circulation with a beautified area of 4,000 sq m, featuring undirectional traffic flow and separate entry and exit gates.
The development also includes an enhanced front facade of the existing station building (243 sq m) and the construction of 12-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB). Additionally, a well-planned parking area (1,056 sq m) will accommodate two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws along with installation of four lifts for improved accessibility.
There will also be new platform shelters across multiple platforms totaling 45 bays. As of now, the project has achieved 35 per cent physical progress. This initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing passenger experience and infrastructure at key stations across the country reflecting the growing demand of commuters in Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas.