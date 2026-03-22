Manipur CM calls Kuki-Zo talks a 'good beginning' after first formal meeting

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday described his first meeting with leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) as a 'good beginning' towards restoring peace, normalcy, and rebuilding trust between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

The Chief Minister held a closed-door meeting with a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati on Saturday, during which a range of issues concerning the state and ongoing government efforts to restore stability in Manipur were discussed.

Referring to the Guwahati talks, Singh said that the engagement -- the first in nearly three years -- marked a significant step forward.

“The dialogue between the KZC and the state government is indeed a good beginning towards restoring peace and normalcy, as well as rebuilding trust among various communities,” he told the media, while indicating that such interactions would continue in the future.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the KZC delegation for accepting the invitation for talks, noting that the meeting was convened with the primary objective of fostering peace in the state.

He added that since assuming office on February 4, he has consistently appealed to all stakeholders to work towards peace, guided by the principle of “forgive and forget”.

Responding to queries regarding the demand for a separate administration or Union Territory for Kuki-Zo tribals, Singh reiterated that the Central government has already made its position clear -- that the territorial integrity of Manipur will remain intact.

Earlier, on March 17, the Chief Minister’s Office had written to KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet, expressing Singh’s willingness to meet KZC representatives on March 21 in Guwahati to discuss ways to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the KZC confirmed that the meeting took place on Saturday night in Guwahati and lasted approximately one hour and 45 minutes. It noted that this was the first formal engagement between the Manipur government, led by Singh, and the Kuki-Zo Council after nearly three years of conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Describing the interaction as largely an “ice-breaking session”, the KZC said its delegation raised several key concerns, all of which were attentively heard by the Chief Minister.

Among the major issues highlighted were the urgent need to de-escalate tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities, and the necessity of ensuring justice for victims of the conflict as a prerequisite for any meaningful peace and reconciliation process.

The KZC also underscored the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the buffer zone until a comprehensive political settlement is reached.

Additionally, it called for expediting the resolution of the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks to ensure durable and lasting peace in the region.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister shared his concerns, outlined his government’s commitments, and detailed the steps being taken to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. He also expressed appreciation for the KZC’s initiative and its willingness to engage in dialogue during a challenging period.

The meeting, however, concluded without any formal decisions or agreements, the statement added.