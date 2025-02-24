Live
Mass wedding held at JSW BPSL township
In a touching display of community spirit, Akanksha Ladies Club of JSW BPSL- Sambalpur, organised a mass wedding ceremony at BPSL Township. Twenty couples celebrated their new beginnings together, surrounded by their families and neighbours.
The event was more than just a wedding. It was a heartfelt initiative to support families in need. Many of the couples, who come from socially and economically backward communities, have faced financial challenges that made it impossible to hold a wedding with traditional ceremonies. Understanding their plight, the Akanksha Ladies’ Club took it upon themselves to make this dream a reality. Around 500 family members, along with township residents, local dignitaries and sarpanches gathered to witness this momentous occasion. Akanksha Ladies’ Club president Neelam Singh wished the newly weds a happy married life.