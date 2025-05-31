Live
- DMK to formally launch party‘s 2026 Assembly election campaign from Madurai tomorrow
- Kannada activist booked for burning posters of Kamal Haasan
- Five killed, six injured in tragic road accident in UP’s Hardoi
- Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Exclusive Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and AIoT Products
- Bengaluru among global tech powerhouses, says CBRE report
- Nadda in Jaipur today to launch schemes for enhancing women's education, financial security
- Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men
- Court grants permission to Darshan for foreign travel
- One killed, thirteen injured in a road accident in Gachibowli
- Advanced endoscopic procedure to treat oesophagealtumour
Media plays a vital role in nation-building: Saini
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the media has played a crucial role in nation-building from the time of independence to...
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the media has played a crucial role in nation-building from the time of independence to the present day. Appreciating the dedication of media persons who base their writing on the national interest, he said that freedom of the media is a pillar of a strong democracy and reflects the positive vision of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi.The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the annual convention of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists, held on Friday in Rohtak.
On the occasion of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day), he extended his congratulations and best wishes to all media persons and saluted the “sentinels of the pen.” Haryana Education Minister Sh Mahipal Dhanda, former Minister Sh Manish Grover, and Baba Kapilpuri Ji Maharaj were present as special guests. The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the convention by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Meanehile, Member, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Bhupender Chauhan said that to assist candidates applying for CET 2025, the commission has launched a special helpline service. He said that candidates can call the mobile number 9063493990 to get any information related to CET registration.