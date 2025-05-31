Media plays a vital role in nation-building: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the media has played a crucial role in nation-building from the time of independence to the present day. Appreciating the dedication of media persons who base their writing on the national interest, he said that freedom of the media is a pillar of a strong democracy and reflects the positive vision of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi.The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the annual convention of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists, held on Friday in Rohtak.

On the occasion of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas (Hindi Journalism Day), he extended his congratulations and best wishes to all media persons and saluted the “sentinels of the pen.” Haryana Education Minister Sh Mahipal Dhanda, former Minister Sh Manish Grover, and Baba Kapilpuri Ji Maharaj were present as special guests. The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the convention by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Meanehile, Member, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Bhupender Chauhan said that to assist candidates applying for CET 2025, the commission has launched a special helpline service. He said that candidates can call the mobile number 9063493990 to get any information related to CET registration.