Meghalaya: Crime scene reconstruction sheds more light on killing of Raja Raghuvanshi

Shillong: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused persons.

The East Khasi Hills Police, led by Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, have made significant progress in the investigation into the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

A detailed reconstruction of the crime scene was conducted on Tuesday at the Wei Sawdong parking lot, where Raja was attacked and ultimately killed in what officials now believe was a premeditated act rooted in a complex love triangle.

Speaking to reporters, SP Syiem confirmed that Raja Raghuvanshi sustained three severe blows during the assault.

“The first blow, delivered by Vishal, was extremely forceful and proved fatal,” Syiem stated.

“Two sharp weapons were used in the attack. The accused confessed to throwing the weapons away post-crime, and our SDRF team is currently engaged in recovering them.”

According to police, the accused - Vishal, Raj, and Sonam - had scouted multiple locations before settling on the secluded Wei Sawdong area to execute the plan.

The reconstruction of the crime, described by Syiem as “very successful,” offered investigators a clearer understanding of the sequence of events.

“We recreated how the weapon was thrown, and this has given us a very clear picture,” he said.

The postmortem confirmed that Raja died due to sharp weapon injuries to the head, two of which were deemed fatal.

Investigators have also uncovered disturbing details about the involvement of Sonam, who not only witnessed the attack but allegedly instigated it.

“Sonam gave the hint to eliminate Raja,” said Syiem.

“She was nearby during the murder and fled the scene after the first blow. She also destroyed her phone to eliminate digital evidence.”

Initial findings point to a love triangle as the motive behind the murder.

Raja, reportedly an employee in Sonam's father’s company, had been in a relationship that appears to have soured amidst growing tensions and jealousies.

“Sonam has admitted to the whole scheme,” Syiem revealed.

Raj, another accused, remained in touch with Raja’s family to avoid suspicion in the days following the crime.

While the police have made several key breakthroughs, SP Syiem emphasised that other angles are being explored.

“We are deepening our probe. While the love triangle is a prominent angle, we are not ruling out other motives that may have contributed to this crime,” he said.

The case, which has rocked the serene hills of Meghalaya, continues to unfold with chilling revelations emerging by the day.



