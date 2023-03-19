Millets can tackle food security, bad food habits: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said millets can help tackle challenges of global food security as well as diseases arising from bad food habits as he exhorted farm scientists to work towards increasing the share of nutri-cereals in the national food basket from the current 5-6 per cent only.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference', Modi noted that many states have included millets in their PDS system and suggested that other states follow suit. He also called for including the super food in the mid-day meal so that children can get proper nutrition.

The prime minister also stressed that India wants to share its agricultural practices with the world and learn from experiences from other countries. He also made a strong pitch for developing a stable supply chain for these super food from field to market and from one country to another. The prime minister also unveiled a customised postal stamp and Rs 75 currency coin to mark International Year of Millets celebrated this year. Hyderabad-based ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research was also declared as a Centre of Excellence.

Speaking about the food security challenges faced by the world, Modi said: "On one side, there is a challenge of food security and on the other side the problem of food habit. Both sides have expressed concern about heavy use of chemicals in farming. Shree Anna provides solutions for all such challenges."