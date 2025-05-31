Ministers laud PM Modi's Bhopal address as 'historic and visionary'

Bhopal: Addressing the women empowerment conference held at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended multiple development gifts to the state.

Following the PM’s speech, Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel said that the state received several development projects from the Prime Minister, for which the government is grateful. “Development of the state and the nation is our government’s commitment. The message that PM Modi delivered here today is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap remarked that the message PM Modi gave from Madhya Pradesh's soil was deeply inspiring. “Our government is dedicated to the upliftment of women. We are progressing with a focus on heritage and development,” he added.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uikey said, “Today is a day of great fortune for our sisters and daughters. It was a matter of immense joy for us that PM Modi addressed the Women Empowerment event on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai.”

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla also expressed gratitude, saying, “PM Modi has gifted numerous initiatives to Madhya Pradesh. We thank him for this. Our government is moving ahead on the path of service, resolve, and good governance.” He also paid tribute to Devi Ahilyabai, recalling her contributions, and warned terrorists that they would not be spared.

Minister Pradyuman Tomar said, “Listening to PM Modi was a wonderful experience. He spoke about women’s empowerment and remembered the great contributions of Devi Ahilyabai. His speech filled the public with enthusiasm.”

Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel stated, “PM Modi addressed the massive gathering on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai. The excitement among the people was remarkable. We can confidently say that India is on its way to becoming a developed nation.”

Minister Pratima Bagri added, “The initiatives and gifts provided by PM Modi are giving Madhya Pradesh a new direction. Under his leadership, women are being truly empowered. We thank him sincerely.”

A woman attending the conference said, “It felt wonderful to listen to and see PM Modi. He has done a lot for the welfare of sisters and daughters. We are grateful to him for that.”



