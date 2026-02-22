MoS Jitendra Singh to open workshop to educate retiring employees in Guwahati

Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, will on Monday, inaugurate the 58th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop (PRC) to educate government employees in Guwahati, an official said on Sunday.

"It is expected that around 350 retirees, currently posted across Assam and due for retirement in the next 12 months, will benefit hugely from this Pre-retirement Counselling Workshop," a statement said.

"The workshop, to be organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare in collaboration with other Central government departments and Ministries, will be held at Administrative Staff College Guwahati," it said.

The initiative is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the "Ease of Living" for pensioners and family pensioners.

It is in addition to the several progressive initiatives in pension policy and the digitisation of pension-related processes introduced by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare in recent times, the statement added.

To facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees to a new chapter in life, the workshop will include various sessions on retirement benefits, Central Government Health Scheme, Cyber Security, investment modes, BHAVISHYA portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Family Pension, Centralised Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, ANUBHAV Portal and Digital Life Certificate.

"Apart from the PRC, the Department is organising a Bankers' Awareness Programme in collaboration with the State Bank of India. The objective of these workshops is to spread awareness among pension disbursing banks relevant to various pension-related rules and procedures contextual to Central government employees," the statement said.

"An "Exhibition" of Pension Disbursing Banks' will also be organised during the 58th PRC Workshop, wherein multiple banks will be actively participating and showcasing their best products on pension matters," it added.

"All pensioner-related banking services will be made available to the participants. Banks will also guide the retirees for opening pension accounts and investment of pension corpus in various schemes suitable to them," it said.