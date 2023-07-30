Motion on Manipur to be discussed in Bengal assembly on Monday

Kolkata: The special motion on the situation in violence ridden Manipur moved by Trinamool Congress will come up for discussion in the state assembly on Monday.

Although the Trinamool Congress leadership and the state Parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has earlier announced that the motion on Manipur will be moved during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly, the date of moving the motion was not mentioned then.

However, the fresh list of business for the house for Monday has confirmed that the motion will come up for discussion on that day.

It is learnt that Chattopadhyay will move the motion. The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present on the floor of the house on Monday to participate in the discussion.

The other speakers on behalf of the ruling Trinamool Congress will include the party’s chief whip in the assembly Nirmal Ghosh, deputy chief whip Tapas Ray and state minister Birbaha Hansda, among others.

Fashion-turned- politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paull will be representing her party in the discussion on the motion. Naushad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative is also scheduled to participate in the discussion.

Political observers feel that the ambience in the floor of the house is likely to be quite stormy on Monday over the discussion on the motions.

While treasury bench speakers will launch a scathing attack against the Union government and the BJP over the Manipur issue, the opposition bench would definitely counter that by quoting incidents of violence and harassment of women in West Bengal.