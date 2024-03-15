Live
- Singapore Smash TT: Sharath Kamal loses to World No. 6 in quarterfinals
- Farmer shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur
- First Cut Film Factory presents ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead
- LS polls 2024: Ace pollster analyses impact of CAA, Rahul’s Nyay Yatra
- Men must help wives in kitchen: Sudha Murty's advice to young couples
- Mumbai abuzz about Big B's health: Admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty
- IIT Kanpur organises 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training'
- BSP pledges to regain lost glory on Kanshi Ram’s anniversary
- Megastar’s ‘Vishwambhara’ gathers steam with star-studded cast
- Mythri Movie Makers announces collaboration with Ajith for ‘Good Bad Ugly’
Just In
MP govt reshuffles 37 senior IAS officers, appoints 9 Additional Collectors
The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government reshuffled senior IAS officers ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Bhopal: The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government reshuffled senior IAS officers ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
As per the government’s notification issued on Thursday, as many as 37 senior IAS officers have been transferred.
The Madhya Pradesh government also appointed nine (probationary) IAS officers after completing one year’s administrative training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.
All these 2023-batch IAS officers, have been appointed as Additional Collectors for training, a notification issued on March 14 by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, Veera Rana, stated.
IAS officer Waseem Ahmad Bhat has been appointed as Additional Collector of Dhar District, and Shivam Yadav for Shajapur District.
Gagan Singh Meena, Mahipal Singh Gurjar and Shubham Kumar Yadav, each have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Ujjain, Anuppur and Narsinghpur Districts respectively.
Other trainee IAS officers – Kajol Singh and Prapanj R have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Chhatarpur and Rewa Districts.
Aqip Khan and Pankaj Verma have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Mandla and Seoni Districts.