MP govt reshuffles 37 senior IAS officers, appoints 9 Additional Collectors

Bhopal: The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government reshuffled senior IAS officers ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per the government’s notification issued on Thursday, as many as 37 senior IAS officers have been transferred.

The Madhya Pradesh government also appointed nine (probationary) IAS officers after completing one year’s administrative training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

All these 2023-batch IAS officers, have been appointed as Additional Collectors for training, a notification issued on March 14 by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, Veera Rana, stated.

IAS officer Waseem Ahmad Bhat has been appointed as Additional Collector of Dhar District, and Shivam Yadav for Shajapur District.

Gagan Singh Meena, Mahipal Singh Gurjar and Shubham Kumar Yadav, each have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Ujjain, Anuppur and Narsinghpur Districts respectively.

Other trainee IAS officers – Kajol Singh and Prapanj R have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Chhatarpur and Rewa Districts.

Aqip Khan and Pankaj Verma have been appointed as Additional Collectors in Mandla and Seoni Districts.