MP govt starts preparation for Ujjain's Simhastha mela

Bhopal: As the month-long Simhastha (Kumbh) mela, the largest congregation of Hindus once in 12 years in Madhya Pradesh's religious city Ujjain nears, the state government has started the preparation.

The state government has decided to shift the Department of Religious Trust and Endowment from Bhopal to Ujjain. The department, which falls under the Religious Department of the state government, at present is functioning from the Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal.

Interestingly, during the Kamal Nath government, the department was renamed 'Addhyatm', which was later changed to religious trust and endowment during the former Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also hails from Ujjain, he has directed the officials to set up a task force of senior officials associated with over a dozen departments.

The IAS officers with the rank of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all the departments along with the Ujjain district administration and police have been included in the task force. Each one would have a specific role to play in the preparation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led MP government has already allocated a fund of Rs 500 crore for this mega international religious-cum-spritual event in 2028. This budget will be spent on the development works in Ujjain and 10 surrounding districts, including roads.

The Central government will also provide a fund for Simhastha. State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who attended the meeting of the council of finance ministers in New Delhi a couple of weeks back, has stated that the Centre has assured to provide adequate funds for Simhastha mela.

Last time, the Simhastha mela was organised between April 22 and May 21, 2016. It is celebrated on the bank of river Shipra and millions of people from across the world visit to Ujjain on this occasion.