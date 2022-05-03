MP Police Gifted Motorcycle To Man Delivering Food On Bicycle

The task of daily workers on the road, such as food delivery executives, has become more difficult. Since there appears to be no relief for delivery agents from food delivery app authorities. Meanwhile a group of Madhya Pradesh police officers became the best example of service for the mankind and humanitarian as they have come together to donate a motorcycle to an agent working for an online food delivery app in a wonderful gesture.

After observing 22-year-old Jay Halde labour tirelessly to deliver food parcels at people's residences on his bicycle, some Indore police officers contributed money and purchased a brand new Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle for him.

On Monday, Tehzeeb Qazi, the station in-charge at Vijay Nagar police station, said he observed Halde covered in perspiration whilst riding his bicycle quickly to distribute food boxes across the state during night patrolling.

The police station's incharge and other authorities chipped in to cover the cost of Halde's first motorcycle purchase from a dealership. Halde told the cops that he would pay the remaining payments personally.