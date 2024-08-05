Mumbai airport launches Aviation Security Culture Week celebrations

Mumbai : The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) kick-started the Aviation Security Culture Week celebrations from August 5 to 11 to raise awareness and strengthen security practices within the aviation community and among the passengers, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

CMIA, managed by the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has set the theme of ‘Enhancing Passenger Security Through Effective Divestment’ for the weeklong programme to demonstrate its commitment to security and passenger safety.

The week started with a grand lamp-lighting ceremony at Terminal 2 and an address by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Regional Director Prakash Nikam Amrit, followed by a formal oath-taking session.

As part of the event, there will be a five-km long Mini Marathon that will weave through key landmarks such as the Shivaji Smarak before concluding at the CSMIA.

During the week, the CSMIA will host an interactive quiz competition among aviation stakeholders, spin-the-wheel contests and fun selfie points at Terminals 1 and 2.

It will extend the awareness campaign to underprivileged children through educational visits to schools and slums in coordination with local NGOs, and staffers will entertain passengers with skits on the topic of security culture.

“At CSMIA, safety is not just a priority; it is the cornerstone of airport operations. CSMIA’s commitment is showcased through regular simulated exercises designed to elevate team skills, protect lives, and contribute to a flourishing aviation environment for an exceptional passenger experience,” said an official.



The official said that the Aviation Security Culture Week is not just an event but a testament to the CSMIA’s ongoing efforts to set the benchmark for security and engagement in the aviation industry.

“It is an opportunity for CSMIA to showcase its innovative approach towards securing passengers and reinforce its dedication to security, engaging both passengers and the community in meaningful and impactful ways,” said the official.

The week will close on Sunday (August 11) with a prize distribution ceremony for the various competitions, a flash dance performance, and collective efforts to enhance aviation security culture awareness.