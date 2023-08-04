Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership. Following is the timeline of the case:

* April 13, 2019: At an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi says, "Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi as the common surname?"

* April 15, 2019: BJP MLA from Surat Purnesh Modi files criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for the remark.

* July 7, 2019: Rahul Gandhi's first appearance before Surat metropolitan court in the case.

* March 23, 2023: Surat metropolitan court sentences Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for defamation.

* March 24, 2023: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Member of Parliament as a result of being convicted and awarded two-year jail term.

* April 2, 2023: Rahul Gandhi challenges the metropolitan court's order in a sessions court in Surat, which is still pending, along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction.

* April 20, 2023: Surat sessions court grants him bail but refuses to stay conviction.

* April 25, 2023: Rahul Gandhi files revision appeal before High Court against lower court order.

* July 7, 2023: Gujarat HC dismisses Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

* July 15, 2023: Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Gujarat HC's order, says if not stayed the verdict would throttle free speech.

* July 21, 2023: SC issues notice to Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the high court verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction

* Aug 4, 2023: SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.