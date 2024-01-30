Live
- Nagaland: Areca Nuts worth Rs 14.32 crores seized by Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles seized 120 tonnes of areca nuts worth Rs 14.32 crore in an operation launched on National Highway 29 in Nagaland's Kohima on January 29, said police. Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was placed by troops of Assam Rifles on receipt of input of illegal smuggling of areca nuts from Manipur to Nagaland.
On a surprise check of the vehicles on National Highway 29 near Jakhama, four pickups, and five trucks were found carrying areca nuts without any permit or documents. Subsequently, individuals, along with seized areca nuts and vehicles, were handed over to the officials of the customs department.
