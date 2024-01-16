Narendra Modi May Surpass Nehru As The Most Significant Indian Prime Minister Says Zakaria Fareed

Geopolitical expert Fareed Zakaria told that Narendra Modi has the potential to be remembered as the most significant Indian prime leader after Jawaharlal Nehru and to leave a very strong legacy.

On the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fareed Zakaria told India Today News Director Rahul Kanwal that Prime Minister Modi has the opportunity to change the country's still very protectionist economy.

He was a board member at Yale. Desperately, they strove to accomplish more in India. It's really hard. According to Zakaria, India has a great deal of antiquated colonial and post-colonial laws that are wary of foreign colleges and non-governmental organisations. Tariffs remain quite high. The world's largest protectionist economy is India's. Thus, that's all that has to alter.

He (PM Modi) has a chance to go down as the most important Indian prime leader since Nehru. Given that Nehru was India's first prime minister, he believe it would be difficult for him to surpass her. And as a result, he has a somewhat special role as the person who founded modern India, especially contemporary Indian democracy. However, Zakaria stated that he has the opportunity to leave a very powerful legacy.

In addition, Zakaria pointed out that PM Modi is in a strong position before this year's Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi, according to Zakaria, "very few people in India" have the Hindu pride that is the pulse of a significant portion of Indians.

PM Modi is not a member of the elite. He might be India's first truly non-elitist prime minister. Consider figures like Nehru, Gandhi, Rao, and even Manmohan Singh; via education, if not by birth, they were all descended from an aristocratic family. He doesn't. The common person can relate to him in certain ways. And he comprehends, in a sense, the pride of the common Hindu.