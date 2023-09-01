Nehru Memorial Museum And Library Renamed: India's Historical Institution Gets New Identity"

President Droupadi Murmu has granted authorization for the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) situated in Delhi. The official designation will now be the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, as indicated in a gazette notice released by the government.



In mid-June, a distinctive session of the NMML Society concluded with the decision to alter the institution's name to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. This gathering was overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who serves as the vice president of the Society.

According to sources from the Press Trust of India, certain administrative procedures were essential to formally validate the new nomenclature. The name change was ratified on India's 77th Independence Day.

The vice-chairperson of the executive council for the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library conveyed this update on the 'X' platform, previously known as Twitter.

The statement read, "Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 - in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society."





This decision to rechristen the library, located at Teen Murti House – the official residence of India's inaugural Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru – has sparked strong reactions from the Congress party, denouncing it as a deliberate effort to obliterate Nehru's legacy.