 New ChatGPT Agent Is Here — What to Know

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Agent — an AI that not only reasons, but takes action using a virtual computer. It can browse the web, run code, use tools, and deliver finished work like presentations or spreadsheets.

What It Does

ChatGPT Agent handles full tasks, like:

Researching a topic

Creating a slideshow

Booking ingredients online

Summarizing your inbox

Planning meetings or events

It can open websites, log in (with your help), download files, analyze data, and ask questions when needed — all in one flow.

How It Works

The system combines:

Operator : web interaction

: web interaction Deep Research : info synthesis

: info synthesis ChatGPT: reasoning and conversation

It uses tools like:

A visual browser

A terminal for code

APIs and connectors (like Gmail or GitHub)

It picks the best tool for the job and switches fluidly between them.

You Stay in Control

You can:

Approve actions (like purchases)

Take over the browser

Pause, stop, or steer the task

Clear browsing data anytime

Real Results

ChatGPT Agent sets new records:

Humanity’s Last Exam : 44.4% pass@1

: 44.4% pass@1 FrontierMath : 27.4%

: 27.4% DSBench (data science) : ~90%

: ~90% SpreadsheetBench : 45.5% (.xlsx)

: 45.5% (.xlsx) WebArena: 78.2% real-world task accuracy

In investment banking tasks, it beat both GPT-4 and human baselines in key metrics.

Safety First

With great power come strict guardrails:

Requires your approval for real-world actions

Refuses risky tasks like bank transfers

Resists prompt injection attacks

Keeps login inputs private

Lets you wipe all data with one click

It's classified under high biosafety protocols and tested by domain experts.

How to Use It

Available to:

Pro (400 messages/month)

(400 messages/month) Plus & Team (40 messages/month + credits)

Find "Agent mode" in the tools menu. Just describe your task — the agent takes it from there.

What’s Next

Slide generation will improve. Workflow speed and polish will get better. Less oversight will be needed over time — but safety will remain.

This isn’t just smarter AI. It’s your new digital teammate.