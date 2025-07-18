  • Menu
Trending :

New ChatGPT Agent Is Here — What to Know
Highlights

Caoimama explores ChatGPT Agent, OpenAI’s newest AI assistant that can browse, code, analyze, and complete real-world tasks. Learn how this smart tool helps automate work and boost productivity

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Agent — an AI that not only reasons, but takes action using a virtual computer. It can browse the web, run code, use tools, and deliver finished work like presentations or spreadsheets.

What It Does

ChatGPT Agent handles full tasks, like:

  • Researching a topic
  • Creating a slideshow
  • Booking ingredients online
  • Summarizing your inbox
  • Planning meetings or events

It can open websites, log in (with your help), download files, analyze data, and ask questions when needed — all in one flow.

How It Works

The system combines:

  • Operator: web interaction
  • Deep Research: info synthesis
  • ChatGPT: reasoning and conversation

It uses tools like:

  • A visual browser
  • A terminal for code
  • APIs and connectors (like Gmail or GitHub)

It picks the best tool for the job and switches fluidly between them.

You Stay in Control

You can:

  • Approve actions (like purchases)
  • Take over the browser
  • Pause, stop, or steer the task
  • Clear browsing data anytime

Real Results

ChatGPT Agent sets new records:

  • Humanity’s Last Exam: 44.4% pass@1
  • FrontierMath: 27.4%
  • DSBench (data science): ~90%
  • SpreadsheetBench: 45.5% (.xlsx)
  • WebArena: 78.2% real-world task accuracy

In investment banking tasks, it beat both GPT-4 and human baselines in key metrics.

Safety First

With great power come strict guardrails:

  • Requires your approval for real-world actions
  • Refuses risky tasks like bank transfers
  • Resists prompt injection attacks
  • Keeps login inputs private
  • Lets you wipe all data with one click

It's classified under high biosafety protocols and tested by domain experts.

How to Use It

Available to:

  • Pro (400 messages/month)
  • Plus & Team (40 messages/month + credits)

Find "Agent mode" in the tools menu. Just describe your task — the agent takes it from there.

What’s Next

Slide generation will improve. Workflow speed and polish will get better. Less oversight will be needed over time — but safety will remain.

This isn’t just smarter AI. It’s your new digital teammate.

