New ChatGPT Agent Is Here — What to Know
Caoimama explores ChatGPT Agent, OpenAI’s newest AI assistant that can browse, code, analyze, and complete real-world tasks. Learn how this smart tool helps automate work and boost productivity
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Agent — an AI that not only reasons, but takes action using a virtual computer. It can browse the web, run code, use tools, and deliver finished work like presentations or spreadsheets.
What It Does
ChatGPT Agent handles full tasks, like:
- Researching a topic
- Creating a slideshow
- Booking ingredients online
- Summarizing your inbox
- Planning meetings or events
It can open websites, log in (with your help), download files, analyze data, and ask questions when needed — all in one flow.
How It Works
The system combines:
- Operator: web interaction
- Deep Research: info synthesis
- ChatGPT: reasoning and conversation
It uses tools like:
- A visual browser
- A terminal for code
- APIs and connectors (like Gmail or GitHub)
It picks the best tool for the job and switches fluidly between them.
You Stay in Control
You can:
- Approve actions (like purchases)
- Take over the browser
- Pause, stop, or steer the task
- Clear browsing data anytime
Real Results
ChatGPT Agent sets new records:
- Humanity’s Last Exam: 44.4% pass@1
- FrontierMath: 27.4%
- DSBench (data science): ~90%
- SpreadsheetBench: 45.5% (.xlsx)
- WebArena: 78.2% real-world task accuracy
In investment banking tasks, it beat both GPT-4 and human baselines in key metrics.
Safety First
With great power come strict guardrails:
- Requires your approval for real-world actions
- Refuses risky tasks like bank transfers
- Resists prompt injection attacks
- Keeps login inputs private
- Lets you wipe all data with one click
It's classified under high biosafety protocols and tested by domain experts.
How to Use It
Available to:
- Pro (400 messages/month)
- Plus & Team (40 messages/month + credits)
Find "Agent mode" in the tools menu. Just describe your task — the agent takes it from there.
What’s Next
Slide generation will improve. Workflow speed and polish will get better. Less oversight will be needed over time — but safety will remain.
This isn’t just smarter AI. It’s your new digital teammate.