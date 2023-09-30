New Delhi: ISKCON sends Rs 100 crore libel notice to Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi : Days after BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi stirred a major controversy with her remarks that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is the "biggest cheat" in the country as it sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers, the society has sent her Rs 100 crore defamation notice to her. In a post on X, Radharamn Das, Vice President and Spokesperson ISKCON Kolkata said, “Today we have sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Mrs. Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON.”

He said, “The worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters, and well-wishers are deeply pained by these defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations. We will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda against ISKCON.”