Live
- G-20 delegates received get traditional welcome at Airport
- PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
Just In
New Delhi Leaders Declaration almost ready: India
Highlights
Ahead of the G20 summit, India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is "almost ready" and will be recommended to the leaders of the grouping during the conclave.
New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 summit, India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is "almost ready" and will be recommended to the leaders of the grouping during the conclave.
India also said its presidency of the G20 has lived up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the two-day summit beginning Saturday, India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said New Delhi Leaders' Declaration will be the voice of the global south and developing countries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS