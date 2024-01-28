Next elections will be to save Haryana: Hooda

Haryana's Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday said the next elections in the state would not be about who forms the next government but to save Haryana.

He said when the Congress government "comes, we will make Haryana number one again".

Addressing a protest rally organised in Machhrauli village of Badli constituency in Jhajjar, Hooda said Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, providing employment and better law and order, has reached number one in inflation, crime and unemployment.

A large number of people were standing in the field since morning despite the severe cold.

The two-time Chief Minister launched a full-frontal attack on the state government and said the BJP-JJP government brought the Skill Employment Corporation with only temporary jobs and low salaries, without pension or job guarantee.

He said while the Congress government built stadiums in schools, colleges, and villages throughout Haryana, but this government closed schools, and destroyed stadiums.

"Today there are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices. The BJP had promised to double the farmers' income by 2022. Income did not double, costs doubled or tripled. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides increased three times."

Hooda said there is already a massive wave in favour of the Congress in the state.

"When the Congress government comes to power, first the pension for the elderly in Haryana will be Rs 6,000. The old-pension scheme of the employees will be implemented. We will get rid of hassles of family identity cards and family ID, and we would restore the ration cards or pensions of those whose facilities have been cut," he said.

The rally was also addressed by state party President Udai Bhan and Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda.