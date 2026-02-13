NHAI receives 64 bids for Bhubaneswar bypass

Bhubaneswar: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received an overwhelming response from 64 bidders for the implementation of the 111 km-long six-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road, also called Bhubaneswar Bypass project, an official statement said on Wednesday. The highway is envisaged to significantly enhance regional connectivity and mobility by decongesting the urban areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda.

The NHAI had invited bids for construction of the Rs 8,307.74 crore project in three packages and all of them have received encouraging participation from the bidders. Around 96 per cent of the land required for the project has been acquired and forest, wildlife and environment clearance obtained paving the way for implementation of the project.

While the package-1 of the project received 23 bids, package-II drew 25 bids and package-III received 16 bids, reflecting robust competition and keen interest from the participants across all packages. “The bids are expected to be awarded by March 2026. The works shall commence soon after award of the projects and shall be completed in a time period of 2.5 years,” said a senior officer at the NHAI’s Regional Office here.

The six-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass project involves development of a 111 km long Ring Road from Rameshwar in Khurda district to Tangi in Cuttack district and was approved by the Union Cabinet. It will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in three packages, the official said.

The access-controlled corridor will also help boost regional connectivity, lower logistics costs, generate substantial employment, and support long-term economic growth while promoting safer, faster, and more sustainable travel across the region, the official said.