NIST unveils innovation centre

Berhampur: The NIST University unveiled the Navachar Research and Incubation Centre in strategic collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). This cutting-edge facility is set to emerge as a beacon of transformative research in 5G/6G communication, drone technology and next-generation digital telephony.

The inauguration was attended by Sukant Kumar Mohapatra, Founder-cum-President of NIST University; Priyadarsan Patra, Vice Chancellor; P Rajesh Kumar, Dean Academics; M Satya Prasad, Deputy General Manager (EB) BSNL and B S Srinivasa Rao, AGM BSNL, Visakhapatnam.

This landmark event signals a quantum leap in academia-industry synergy, pledging to empower students and scholars with real-world expertise in the technologies shaping tomorrow. Envisioned as a fertile ground for entrepreneurial exploration, the Navachar Centre forms an integral part of NIST’s ambitious innovation framework, encompassing dynamic ventures in IoT, drone ecosystems, fibre-optic networks and indigenous telecom solutions.

Anchored within the university’s Global Innovation Centres (GICs), the centre reflects NIST’s enduring commitment to nurturing intellectual prowess and technological self-reliance. Through its partnership with BSNL, the centre opens gateways to industry-grade infrastructure, live technology platforms and immersive student internships at BSNL’s elite training units in Visakhapatnam.

This initiative is set to galvanise Startup Odisha and amplify the clarion call of ‘Make in India’.