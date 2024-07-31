  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

No bill for abolition of manual scavenging

No bill for abolition of manual scavenging
x
Highlights

New Delhi: There is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the Union Ministry of Social...

New Delhi: There is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said there was a proposal to amend the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, with the aim to formalise the institutional setup for safe cleaning practices.

In view of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) -- formulated jointly by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment -- it was decided not to amend the law, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X