No bill for abolition of manual scavenging

New Delhi: There is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said there was a proposal to amend the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, with the aim to formalise the institutional setup for safe cleaning practices.
In view of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) -- formulated jointly by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment -- it was decided not to amend the law, he said.