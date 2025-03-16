No mercy for drug cartels: HM Shah on busting of international racket in northeast

Guwahati: An international drug racket was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Guwahati and Imphal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, saying that there was no mercy for drug cartels.

In the operation, narcotics worth Rs 88 crore were seized, and four persons were arrested.

HM Shah wrote on his X handle, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones.”

Hailing the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau, he also mentioned, “The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”

The Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Degaon in Assam, marking a significant step towards enhancing law enforcement infrastructure in the northeastern region.

The academy, named after the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, aims to provide comprehensive training to police personnel while promoting the rich history and valor of Assam’s iconic warrior.

During the inauguration ceremony, Amit Shah praised the legacy of Lachit Barphukan, highlighting his remarkable leadership in the Battle of Saraighat against the Mughal forces in 1671.

HM Shah emphasized that the academy’s name symbolizes courage, dedication, and the spirit of selfless service. Addressing the gathering, he remarked, “Lachit Barphukan’s bravery is a source of inspiration for all Indians. By dedicating this police academy to his name, we are ensuring that future generations of police personnel imbibe his values of patriotism and integrity.”

The newly established Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is equipped with modern facilities to support advanced police training programmes.

It includes state-of-the-art classrooms for theoretical learning along with simulated environments for practical training in law enforcement scenarios. The academy also houses physical fitness and combat training zones to enhance agility and endurance and cybercrime and forensic labs to equip officers with skills to combat modern-day criminal activities.

“The academy is expected to train hundreds of police personnel annually, strengthening Assam's security framework and fostering better law enforcement practices across the region,” the Union Minister said.