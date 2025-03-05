Northeast Frontier Railway upgrades infrastructure to ensure safety

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, has successfully completed a series of crucial infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving safety and ensuring smooth train operations in important sections of its network.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that these safety and smooth train operations, done in February, underscore NFR’s continuous efforts to enhance railway infrastructure and provide safer, faster and more reliable services for both passengers and freight movement.

One of the significant achievements in February was the successful construction of a Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Panisagar and Pencharthal station on the Baraigram–Agartala section.

This new RUB has permanently eliminated unauthorised track crossings at the location, substantially enhancing safety for both train operations and the local population, the CPRO said.

The NFR completed the replacement of old girders at a major bridge located between Chaparmukh and Kampur station in Assam.

Following the successful replacement of all four girders, the existing speed restriction of 75 kmph will now be withdrawn, enabling trains to operate at higher speeds while ensuring safer passage across the bridge, Sharma said.

In the Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam, the NFR also undertook vital flood protection works at two vulnerable locations which had faced severe muck flow and water-logging from upstream areas during the last monsoon, he said.

The NFR has also constructed two robust RCC Box culverts across the track, along with side drainage channels and necessary slope protection works.

These improvements will ensure efficient drainage and protect the track during heavy rains, securing uninterrupted train services through this critical hilly terrain, the official said.

The CPRO said that Northeast Frontier Railway remains fully committed to continuously improving infrastructure, enhancing safety and ensuring reliable train operations across its network.

These recently completed works are part of a broader strategy to modernise railway assets and provide passengers and freight customers with safe, efficient, and seamless transportation services, he stated.