OCA announces Odisha Pro T20 League

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association on Sunday announced the launch of the Odisha Pro T20 League, a franchise-based T20 tournament that will debut in September featuring six teams. The OPTL is designed as a premier platform to nurture emerging talent, offering players high-intensity competition, wide exposure and the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the best in the sport, the OCA stated.

“We are confident this league will become a major force in Indian domestic cricket,” OCA secretary Sanjay Behera stated. As part of the league’s rollout, the OCA invites organisations to come forward and participate in the franchise ownership process.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) document for securing Franchise Rights will be available for download from the official OCA website (www.odishacricket.in) from July 7-13, it added.

Franchise allotments will be made through a merit-based process, with a focus on long-term vision and commitment to cricket development in Odisha.

