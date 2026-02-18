Odisha Assembly witnesses massive uproar over paddy procurement issue

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a massive uproar from members of both the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement across the state.

As soon as the proceedings commenced, BJD members holding banners reached near Speaker Surama Padhy’s podium and began raising anti-government slogans over the "chaos" at mandis in the state.

In a unique form of protest, some BJD legislators placed paddy and paddy bags on the reporters’ table inside the House. Congress members also raised anti-government slogans inside the House over issues concerning farmers.

The massive ruckus created by opposition members forced Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the House until 11.30 a.m., and later again until 4 p.m.

Speaking to media persons, BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said that the party had requested the state government at various times and had also personally met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the agriculture minister to draw their attention to farmers’ woes, including non-lifting of paddy and the continuing practice of 'katni-chhatni' during paddy procurement under different pretexts. She further alleged that farmers cultivated more paddy this year, buoyed by the government’s promise of Rs 3,100 per quintal, including the Rs 800 input subsidy.

Targeting the state government, Mallik said that farmers are now in distress following its decision to impose a ceiling of 150 quintals of paddy per farmer for the disbursement of the Rs 800 per quintal input subsidy, over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 per quintal.

She noted that, contrary to the promise made by the government, illegal deductions of paddy (katni-chhatni) of up to 10 kg per quintal by millers during procurement have been occurring unabated at mandis across the state. Farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at much lower prices in the market through middlemen.

The senior BJD leader also alleged a lack of consistency in the statements issued by the Chief Minister and the Agriculture and Food Supplies Ministers over the issue. She said that until the government announces a specific time period for lifting all the farmers’ paddy, the BJD will continue its protest.

The Congress leaders also raised the same issues, alleging that the state government, in collusion with rice millers, is forcing farmers to resort to distress selling of paddy.

Meanwhile, the ruling party leaders criticised the BJD and the Congress, alleging that opposition members are deliberately stalling House proceedings to prevent any discussions on the development of Odisha.



