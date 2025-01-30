Live
Odisha signs MoU to promote museum tourism
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) to promote museum tourism in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said.
The MoU was signed during the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave here in the presence of Parida, who is in-charge of the Tourism department.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parida said, “We have signed an agreement with the NCSM to promote different kinds of museums — bird, tribal and traditional museums — to attract tourists.” She said Bhubaneswar has several ancient temples, which can make it the preferred destination for temple weddings.
Parida said the State received a total of 121 investment intents worth Rs 8,153 crore in the Tourism sector during the business summit. “The proposals cover various sectors including resorts, hotels, water sports, amusement parks, hospitality utilities, camping, cruises, and more,” she said.
“However, we need to revise some policies to boost tourism. Some policies are private investment-friendly while some others will be revised considering the needs of investors,” Parida added.