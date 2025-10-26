Officials told to stay alert during Cyclone Montha

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed all officials to remain on high alert in view of the Cyclone Montha warning. A Command Control Center (CCC) has been set up at the Collectorate with the helpline number 91549 70454, which would function round- the-clock to coordinate emergency measures. On Saturday, the Collector held a teleconference with RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, Tahsildars, and Special Officers of the assembly constituencies and reviewed the precautionary steps being taken. He instructed that control rooms be established not only at the Collectorate but also at division and mandal levels.

Departments, including Revenue, Police, Irrigation, Medical and Health, Fire Services, Civil Supplies, Municipal, and Panchayat Raj, were told to work in close coordination. The Collector emphasised that officials and staff must be available 24x7 at the field level, and special teams should be deployed at the city and village levels. He directed that special attention be paid to low-lying areas and that rehabilitation centres be activated immediately where necessary. Awareness should be created among residents of hilly areas, and pregnant women and the elderly should be shifted to safe shelters in advance.

Dr Lakshmisha also ordered inspection of ponds and landslide-prone areas and instructed that protective measures be taken wherever necessary.

Power department officials were told to remain vigilant and restore electricity promptly in case of outages.