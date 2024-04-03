On the campaign trail in Muzaffarnagar, HM Shah attacks ‘arrogant alliance’ in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Wednesday attacked the Congress and said that it kept the issue of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir pending for 70 years.

“The Congress opposed the Ram temple. Our government has killed Pakistani terrorists by entering their homes. We ended terrorism from Kashmir,” he said while addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan.

He said, “The arrogant alliance, which includes Akhilesh Yadav's party and the Congress, never wanted the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. The Congress kept the issue of the Ram Janmabhoomi hanging and deviating for 70 years.”

HM Shah said that this election was the election to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and he had done much for the uplift of the poor and farmers.

“He has made many changes by making a national policy for sugarcane. When Congress was in power, the FRP of sugarcane was Rs 210 per quintal. Today Modi has done the work of increasing it to Rs 340 per quintal,” he said.

HM Shah said that 19 sugar mills were closed during the BSP’s rule and 10 were shut during the SP’s rule.

“During the BJP’s rule, more than 20 sugar mills were started and our government has also done the work of building 5 new sugar mills,” he said.

HM Shah said that when he came here in 2014, migration had started from Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur.

“You formed the BJP government in 2017 and the Yogi government has stopped the terror of goons here, stopped migration and made people feel safe.

“The arrogant alliance that has come together in this election has gathered people involved in scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

“The arrogant alliance's goal is to make people from the family the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, whereas PM Modi’s aim is to strengthen the country's farmers, poor, labourers, Dalits, tribals and make them stand on their feet," he stated.

--IANS

amita/rad