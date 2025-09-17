Live
Online Betting App Case: ED summons Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged illegal online betting app, officials said on Tuesday.
Robin Uthappa has been asked to appear on September 22, Yuvraj Singh on September 23, and Sonu Sood on September 24. The ED has already questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in recent weeks as part of the probe.
On Monday, the agency recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, while Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before investigators on Tuesday. Actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, has yet to appear despite being summoned for the same day, sources said.
The investigation pertains to alleged illegal betting apps accused of duping investors of crores of rupees and evading massive taxes.