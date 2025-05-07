Operation Sindoor: Congress holds emergency CWC meet, backs armed forces wholeheartedly

New Delhi: The Congress convened an emergency meeting of its highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday, to take stock of the situation following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', a military response targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

During the meeting, the Congress party expressed unequivocal support for the Indian Armed Forces and the government’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders of the party were present in the meeting.

"We had a detailed discussion in the Congress Working Committee meeting. We extend our full support to our armed forces. Best wishes and much love to them. We extend our complete support from the Congress Party and the Congress Working Committee," read the party's official statement.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the armed forces for their swift and bold response under 'Operation Sindoor'.

“We are proud of the Indian Armed Forces, who have given a befitting reply by taking bold and decisive action against the terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. We salute the courage, determination and patriotism of our brave soldiers,” he said.

Kharge further emphasised that the Congress has consistently stood with the nation in moments of crisis. “From the day of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian National Congress has unequivocally stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the Government and supported every decisive action against cross-border terrorism.”

Reiterating the party's longstanding stance, Kharge said, “India's national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is very clear and unwavering.”

Calling for collective national unity, the Congress President stressed, "There is a great need for unity at all levels to protect the national unity and integrity of the great Indian nation. The Indian National Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers of the country.”

He also invoked the historical sacrifices made by Indian soldiers, saying, “History is witness that our heroes have always given their lives for the unity and integrity of the country, keeping national interest paramount.”

